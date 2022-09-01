EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home.

Join the Eyewitness News team as we present “Finding a Forever Home”.

SPCA of Luzerne County

AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (570) 421-3647

https://www.awsomanimals.org/

Danville PSPCA 1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 (570) 275-0340

https://www.pspca.org/danville

Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 (570) 322-4646

www.lycomingspca.org.

Tracey’s Hope 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642 (570) 457-1625

http://www.traceyshope.com/

Griffin Pond 967 Griffin Pond Rd., South Abington Township, PA 18411 (570) 586-3700

https://www.griffinpondanimalshelter.com/

Volunteers and monetary donations are welcome!

The SPCA of Luzerne County provided us with a wish list – it has items that every Animal Shelter in our region need. Please use it as a guide.

At the SPCA we go through many supplies to care for the animals who stay with us until their forever home is found. Among the items we use most often are:

Animal Supplies:

CAT LITTER (CLAY NON-CLUMPING)

DRY KITTEN CHOW

CANNED DOG FOOD

GUINEA PIG FOOD

RABBIT FOOD

TIMOTHY HAY

FERRET FOOD

COLLARS & LEASHES

HARNESSES & SLIPLEADS

KONG TOYS FOR DOGS

CAT TOYS & SCRATCHERS

PEANUT BUTTER (NON-XYLITOL)

SMALL CAT BEDS

KURANDA DOG BEDS

Office and Miscellaneous Items:

8-1/2 X 11 COPY PAPER

SCOTCH TAPE REFILLS

PENS AND MARKERS

PAPER CLIPS

AA, AAA, D & 9 VOLT BATTERIES

6 INCH PAPER PLATES

TRASH BAGS (55 GALLONS)

TALL KITCHEN BAGS

ZIPLOC BAGS (SMALL OR LARGE)

PRE-PAID FUEL CARDS

GIFT CARDS FOR PETCO OR PETSMART

RUBBING ALCOHOL

PEROXIDE

CLEANING SUPPLIES

PAPER TOWELS

TOILET PAPER

DISH & LAUNDRY DETERGENT

BLEACH, WINDEX & CLOROX WIPES

NON PINE FLOOR CLEANERS

DUST PANS WITH SMALL BROOMS

DOG WASTE SCOOPERS

LATEX/NONLATEX GLOVES – ALL SIZES

ITEMS FROM HOME

TOWELS

BLANKETS

COMFORTERS

NO PILLOWS PLEASE!

This is a list of the most common items that we need on a regular basis. If you have items you would like to donate but do not see on our list, please give us a call at (570) 825-4111 and we will let you know if we have use for them.