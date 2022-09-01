EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home.
SPCA of Luzerne County
AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (570) 421-3647
Danville PSPCA 1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 (570) 275-0340
https://www.pspca.org/danville
Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 (570) 322-4646
Tracey’s Hope 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642 (570) 457-1625
Griffin Pond 967 Griffin Pond Rd., South Abington Township, PA 18411 (570) 586-3700
https://www.griffinpondanimalshelter.com/
Volunteers and monetary donations are welcome!
The SPCA of Luzerne County provided us with a wish list – it has items that every Animal Shelter in our region need. Please use it as a guide.
At the SPCA we go through many supplies to care for the animals who stay with us until their forever home is found. Among the items we use most often are:
Animal Supplies:
CAT LITTER (CLAY NON-CLUMPING)
DRY KITTEN CHOW
CANNED DOG FOOD
GUINEA PIG FOOD
RABBIT FOOD
TIMOTHY HAY
FERRET FOOD
COLLARS & LEASHES
HARNESSES & SLIPLEADS
KONG TOYS FOR DOGS
CAT TOYS & SCRATCHERS
PEANUT BUTTER (NON-XYLITOL)
SMALL CAT BEDS
KURANDA DOG BEDS
Office and Miscellaneous Items:
8-1/2 X 11 COPY PAPER
SCOTCH TAPE REFILLS
PENS AND MARKERS
PAPER CLIPS
AA, AAA, D & 9 VOLT BATTERIES
6 INCH PAPER PLATES
TRASH BAGS (55 GALLONS)
TALL KITCHEN BAGS
ZIPLOC BAGS (SMALL OR LARGE)
PRE-PAID FUEL CARDS
GIFT CARDS FOR PETCO OR PETSMART
RUBBING ALCOHOL
PEROXIDE
CLEANING SUPPLIES
PAPER TOWELS
TOILET PAPER
DISH & LAUNDRY DETERGENT
BLEACH, WINDEX & CLOROX WIPES
NON PINE FLOOR CLEANERS
DUST PANS WITH SMALL BROOMS
DOG WASTE SCOOPERS
LATEX/NONLATEX GLOVES – ALL SIZES
ITEMS FROM HOME
TOWELS
BLANKETS
COMFORTERS
NO PILLOWS PLEASE!
This is a list of the most common items that we need on a regular basis. If you have items you would like to donate but do not see on our list, please give us a call at (570) 825-4111 and we will let you know if we have use for them.