Dog park coming to Chestnuthill Township

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dog owners in one part of the Poconos will soon have a new place to let their pets run.

Construction of a new dog park is underway at the West End Regional Park in Chestnuthill Township. A survey among homeowners found a dog park was near the top of their list.

Thanks to $230,000 in grants, the first phase of the three-acre park, including excavation, stormwater control, and fencing, is almost done. The park will have three sections, one for big dogs, one for small dogs, and one section that will be in reserve so they can rotate the wear and tear on the grass. Dog owners who came up to check on the construction are excited and not just for their furry friends.

“I think it’s going to be great for the people to socialize together, get a chance to sit on the bench and talk and watch the dogs play,” Robert Engle of Chestnuthill Township said.

“Everything you read that’s the number one request in municipalities is to have a dog park. In many cases, the dogs are kids, especially to the seniors,” Bernie Kozen, the executive director of the West End Park and Open Space Commission.

The hope is to have the park open in the fall as long as the weather cooperates. There is also a second phase planned to add restrooms and more parking.