Finding A Forever Home: Volunteers Needed!
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heartbeat of our area shelters are volunteers.
Those who give up their time to help care for animals. They clean, feed, and love the animals waiting for their “Forever Home”.
There are many ways you can help your shelters.
“We are always in need of volunteers our shelter runs at nearly capacity all the time. The more community help we have to socialize, walk, love and care for these animals,“ said Todd Hevner, Executive Director, SPCA of Luzerne County.
At the SPCA we go through many supplies to care for the animals who stay with us until their forever home is found. Among the items we use most often are:
Animal Supplies:
CAT LITTER (CLAY NON-CLUMPING)
CANNED CAT FOOD
DRY KITTEN CHOW
DRY CAT FOOD (NO RED DYE)
CANNED DOG FOOD
DRY DOG FOOD (NO RED DYE)
GERBIL/HAMSTER/GUINEA PIG FOOD
RABBIT FOOD
TIMOTHY HAY
FERRET FOOD
COLLARS & LEASHES
HARNESSES & SLIPLEADS
KONG TOYS FOR DOGS
CAT TOYS & SCRATCHERS
PEANUT BUTTER (NON-XYLITOL)
SMALL CAT BEDS
KURANDA DOG BEDS
Office and Miscellaneous Items:
8-1/2 X 11 COPY PAPER
SCOTCH TAPE REFILLS
PENS AND MARKERS
PAPER CLIPS
AA, AAA, D & 9 VOLT BATTERIES
6 INCH PAPER PLATES
TRASH BAGS (55 GALLONS)
TALL KITCHEN BAGS
ZIPLOC BAGS (SMALL OR LARGE)
PRE-PAID FUEL CARDS
GIFT CARDS FOR PETCO OR PETSMART
RUBBING ALCOHOL
PEROXIDE
Cleaning Supplies:
PAPER TOWELS
TOILET PAPER
DISH & LAUNDRY DETERGENT
BLEACH, WINDEX & CLOROX WIPES
NON PINE FLOOR CLEANERS
DUST PANS WITH SMALL BROOMS
DOG WASTE SCOOPERS
LATEX/NONLATEX GLOVES – ALL SIZES
Items from Home:
TOWELS
BLANKETS
COMFO