Clear The Shelters

Finding A Forever Home: Volunteers Needed!

Clear The Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clear The Shelters

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heartbeat of our area shelters are volunteers.

Those who give up their time to help care for animals. They clean, feed, and love the animals waiting for their “Forever Home”.

There are many ways you can help your shelters.

“We are always in need of volunteers our shelter runs at nearly capacity all the time. The more community help we have to socialize, walk, love and care for these animals,“  said Todd Hevner, Executive Director, SPCA of Luzerne County. 

At the SPCA we go through many supplies to care for the animals who stay with us until their forever home is found. Among the items we use most often are:

Animal Supplies:

CAT LITTER (CLAY NON-CLUMPING)
CANNED CAT FOOD
DRY KITTEN CHOW
DRY CAT FOOD (NO RED DYE)
CANNED DOG FOOD
DRY DOG FOOD (NO RED DYE)
GERBIL/HAMSTER/GUINEA PIG FOOD
RABBIT FOOD
TIMOTHY HAY
FERRET FOOD
COLLARS & LEASHES
HARNESSES & SLIPLEADS
KONG TOYS FOR DOGS
CAT TOYS & SCRATCHERS
PEANUT BUTTER (NON-XYLITOL)
SMALL CAT BEDS
KURANDA DOG BEDS

Office and Miscellaneous Items:

8-1/2 X 11 COPY PAPER
SCOTCH TAPE REFILLS
PENS AND MARKERS
PAPER CLIPS
AA, AAA, D & 9 VOLT BATTERIES
6 INCH PAPER PLATES
TRASH BAGS (55 GALLONS)
TALL KITCHEN BAGS
ZIPLOC BAGS (SMALL OR LARGE)
PRE-PAID FUEL CARDS
GIFT CARDS FOR PETCO OR PETSMART
RUBBING ALCOHOL
PEROXIDE

Cleaning Supplies:

PAPER TOWELS
TOILET PAPER
DISH & LAUNDRY DETERGENT
BLEACH, WINDEX & CLOROX WIPES
NON PINE FLOOR CLEANERS
DUST PANS WITH SMALL BROOMS
DOG WASTE SCOOPERS
LATEX/NONLATEX GLOVES – ALL SIZES

Items from Home:

TOWELS
BLANKETS
COMFO

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story