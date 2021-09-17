Finding A Forever Home: Volunteers at HYDRO help area shelters
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — HYDRO is a leading industrial company committed to a sustainable future. Their purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways.
PALive!’s Chris Bohinski visited the manufacturer in Schuylkill County to learn how their employees give back to the community through fundraising, volunteering and helping clear the shelters.
We are at Hydro the world’s largest aluminum extrusion manufacturer – right now we are joined by David Resnick and Cheryl Burdess.
We are so excited yes, we are aluminum but you all volunteering so Dave why is it important that you volunteer and how do you do that.
Dave “So it’s important because we like to help the community we all love animals- we all love to help the shelters – We have two shelters in the area Ruth Steinert and Hillside – Back in July in 2019 prior to the pandemic- We did a huge fundraiser for both shelters and we were able to gather enough food, cleaning supplies, blankets that we were able to send two full skeds to each location full of all those supplies as well as raining monetary donations for each shelter.
And Cheryl this has just kind of been the brainchild of employees here at Hydro saying we want to give back and volunteer in this way- so it seems like everyone likes animals
Cheryl “Everyone Loves animals’ and most of us have rescued animals one of the things that we like to make sure we do is when they do a seizure and get a lot of new animals in we are trying ot help them out so they don’t run out of the supplies and stuff that they need- to keep the doors open.
Chris: Of course, it wouldn’t be a pet segment If we didn’t have a dog we are joined by Max and he is the direct effect of a shelter dog- Dave, you tell us his story
Dave: “Max is a rescue dog from the Hillside SPCA” He was adopted in December of 2019 He is actually my daughter’s dog – He is a little over 2 years old and all of our family‘s pets have been adopted from the Hillside SPCA.
Chris if people didn’t have time to go to the shelter and as employees of Hydro you also do different donation buckets throughout the campus here.
Cheryl “Yes, and we are planning to do another one in November- another big one where we will gather supplies and food, and toys and take it to them and do another 50/50 raffle to help give them some cash.
Chris- Wonderful- well Cheryl Dave thanks so much for joining us and Max you too.
Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA – 18 Wertz Dr. Pine Grove, PA 17963 (570) 345-3540
Hillside SPCA 51 SPCA Rd, Pottsville, PA 17901 (570) 622-7769
Hydro’s Extrusion plant in Cressona, Pennsylvania, USA is one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world.