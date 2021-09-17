Finding A Forever Home: Volunteers at HYDRO help area shelters

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — HYDRO is a leading industrial company committed to a sustainable future. Their purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways.

PALive!’s Chris Bohinski visited the manufacturer in Schuylkill County to learn how their employees give back to the community through fundraising, volunteering and helping clear the shelters.

We are at Hydro the world’s largest aluminum extrusion manufacturer – right now we are joined by David Resnick and Cheryl Burdess.

We are so excited yes, we are aluminum but you all volunteering so Dave why is it important that you volunteer and how do you do that.

Dave “So it’s important because we like to help the community we all love animals- we all love to help the shelters – We have two shelters in the area Ruth Steinert and Hillside – Back in July in 2019 prior to the pandemic- We did a huge fundraiser for both shelters and we were able to gather enough food, cleaning supplies, blankets that we were able to send two full skeds to each location full of all those supplies as well as raining monetary donations for each shelter.

And Cheryl this has just kind of been the brainchild of employees here at Hydro saying we want to give back and volunteer in this way- so it seems like everyone likes animals

Cheryl “Everyone Loves animals’ and most of us have rescued animals one of the things that we like to make sure we do is when they do a seizure and get a lot of new animals in we are trying ot help them out so they don’t run out of the supplies and stuff that they need- to keep the doors open.

Chris: Of course, it wouldn’t be a pet segment If we didn’t have a dog we are joined by Max and he is the direct effect of a shelter dog- Dave, you tell us his story

Dave: “Max is a rescue dog from the Hillside SPCA” He was adopted in December of 2019 He is actually my daughter’s dog – He is a little over 2 years old and all of our family‘s pets have been adopted from the Hillside SPCA.

Chris if people didn’t have time to go to the shelter and as employees of Hydro you also do different donation buckets throughout the campus here.

Cheryl “Yes, and we are planning to do another one in November- another big one where we will gather supplies and food, and toys and take it to them and do another 50/50 raffle to help give them some cash.

Chris- Wonderful- well Cheryl Dave thanks so much for joining us and Max you too.

Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA – 18 Wertz Dr. Pine Grove, PA 17963 (570) 345-3540

Hillside SPCA 51 SPCA Rd, Pottsville, PA 17901 (570) 622-7769

Hydro’s Extrusion plant in Cressona, Pennsylvania, USA is one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world.