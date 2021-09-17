Finding a Forever Home: True Friends Animal Welfare Center

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people have found their true pet friend at True Friends Animal Welfare Center In Montrose. As 28/22 Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler tells us the group stays true to its motto ‘Giving Animals A Safe Refuge And Hope For A Second Chance.

Meet Jose Cuervo and Sunday. Both spent just a few weeks at “True Friends Animal Welfare Center” before going to a loving home.

“We certainly do not deny our pets anything. So that is how we feel about these guys. You can’t help it. If you love animals, this is a good shelter.” Said Amy Uggiano, Vice President, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

Uggiano says the center in Montrose is a non-kill non-profit. Dogs and cats enter the shelter each and every week.

“We’re here for the community. We take in stray animals; we take in surrender animals. We try and help people the best we can,” stressed Uggiano.

Recently, the shelter took in a kitten named “Lucky Lucy.” She was rescued from a storm drain on Route 29 near Tunkhannock. Lucky Lucy was brought to the shelter in hopes of finding a forever home.

Uggiano told us “these animals get excellent care. We have a wonderful staff. They pay attention to every single detail, you know? Because you have to.”

Many dogs and cats are up for adoption. “It changes daily,” said Thompson. “You know some days we have adoptions, and some dogs leave, a few cats leave, and other days we just have them come in nonstop.”

The full-time staff spends quality time with the animals venturing outdoors. Lexis Thompson, kennel manager, True Friends Animal Welfare Center added “It helps reduce the stress of the kennel, it’s enrichment for them and it’s just really nice for them to get fresh air. They’re happier, they’re less stressed.”

The shelter has three fenced-in play areas allowing the dogs to roam and play while the staff cleans the center.

“In the mornings we use all three of the yards to get them out to potty as well as walking them. Same with the afternoon and evening walks,” said Thompson.

To keep the animals healthy the center endures a lot of costs. From spay and neuter, to addressing health issues, to food and keeping the lights on.

“It’s not about coming in and petting cats and going home. It’s just a lot of hidden costs and a lot of hidden heartaches for us too sometimes,” noted Uggiano

At the end of the day, it’s about our furry friends. If animals aren’t getting adopted or the shelter is full, they have a foster program where lonely seniors can enjoy the company of a pet for a period of time.

“True Friends” looking out for our future best friends.

True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter – 16332 PA-706, Montrose, PA 18801 (570) 278-1228