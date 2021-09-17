Finding a Forever Home: Shelters at capacity
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter has reached its limits because of the rise in animals being left on the doorstep. Now the shelter is in need of the community’s help. They also have a message for pet owners in the area.
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is at full capacity. They are overwhelmed with rescues and now are pleading for people to spay and neuter their animals.
“We are way over capacity right now,” said Nancy Reese, kennel manager at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
Hundreds of animals at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter need to be rescued. With more than 100 dogs… And 250 cats… The shelter in South Abington Township is packed.
“It is overrun right now with the dogs and the cats. Especially the cats. It was kitten season and when I tell you the amount of kittens we got in it’s phenomenal. You cant even begin to imagine,” shelter volunteer Jeanie Sluck explained.
“Ever since the pandemic has started we have seen an overabundance of stray and owner surrenders coming in.” Reese added.
The increase in surrenders is putting a strain on the staff.
“It is taking a couple weeks, to a couple months to get into our shelter for an appointment to surrender an animal at this point,” Reese told us.
Reese says most shelters and rescues are full. She is now begging for people to spay and neuter their pets so they can get a handle on things. Right now besides more space the shelter needs donations and adopters.
“The amount of animals that come in to going out is a big difference so we do need people to adopt foster animals,” said Reese.
Jeanie Sluck tries to bring in donations a few times a week.
“It’s nothing for me to come up a few times a week with a full car with stuff be it litter, linen, food, towels, anything that they think that we can use,” Sluck said.
Already exceeding their capacity, the shelter has recently taken in dozens of more dogs after an owner surrender.