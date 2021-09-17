Finding a Forever Home: Shelters at capacity

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter has reached its limits because of the rise in animals being left on the doorstep. Now the shelter is in need of the community’s help. They also have a message for pet owners in the area.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is at full capacity. They are overwhelmed with rescues and now are pleading for people to spay and neuter their animals.

“We are way over capacity right now,” said Nancy Reese, kennel manager at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Hundreds of animals at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter need to be rescued. With more than 100 dogs… And 250 cats… The shelter in South Abington Township is packed.

“It is overrun right now with the dogs and the cats. Especially the cats. It was kitten season and when I tell you the amount of kittens we got in it’s phenomenal. You cant even begin to imagine,” shelter volunteer Jeanie Sluck explained.

“Ever since the pandemic has started we have seen an overabundance of stray and owner surrenders coming in.” Reese added.

The increase in surrenders is putting a strain on the staff.

“It is taking a couple weeks, to a couple months to get into our shelter for an appointment to surrender an animal at this point,” Reese told us.

Reese says most shelters and rescues are full. She is now begging for people to spay and neuter their pets so they can get a handle on things. Right now besides more space the shelter needs donations and adopters.

“The amount of animals that come in to going out is a big difference so we do need people to adopt foster animals,” said Reese.

Jeanie Sluck tries to bring in donations a few times a week.

“It’s nothing for me to come up a few times a week with a full car with stuff be it litter, linen, food, towels, anything that they think that we can use,” Sluck said.

Already exceeding their capacity, the shelter has recently taken in dozens of more dogs after an owner surrender.