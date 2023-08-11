MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first stop on this journey is in Wyoming County.

The Meshoppen Cat Rescue works daily to help save the county’s neglected, sick, and homeless cats.

The rescue is run entirely by volunteers and it’s their goal to see the last generation of homeless felines.

The Meshoppen Cat Rescue is Wyoming County’s only cat rescue.

“Yeah the rescue has been around for about 15 years or so,” said Paula Foux the president at Meshoppen Cat Rescue.

In that time they have helped hundreds of cats get adopted, but this year has been different.

“This is our highest point, we are very filled. we are overfilled actually. We’re dealing with probably 150 cats and kittens,” added Foux.

They aren’t able to take any more cats until they can reduce their numbers.

“We usually adopt out maybe 100 per year. we’re very low on our adoption numbers this year. We’ve only adopted out 23 this year,” explained Foux.

If you can’t adopt a cat, one of their biggest needs is always volunteers.

“We’re out in the middle of nowhere here, so we can’t even get enough volunteers to help us out here,” continued Foux.

They also need help from the community of cat owners around them to deal with these soaring numbers.

“It’s not a cat problem, it’s a human problem. people not getting their cats spayed and neutered when there are so many low costs spay and neuter clinics out there,” says Foux.

You can also help by sponsoring individual cats.

“We have the sponsor a cat program which is ten dollars a month, which brings in some revenue for their food and their needs. their vet bills and stuff like that every month, we have a lot of sponsors,” said Foux.

If you’re interested in adopting one of these fantastic felines, contact the rescue to help get some of these cats’ forever families.