Finding a Forever Home: Danville SPCA

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  It’s not only cats and dogs that are looking for loving homes. Animals of all shapes and sizes are being cared for at our local shelters. When 28/22 Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione Visited The PSPCA Central PA Center in Danville, she found a group that is focused on helping our animal friends gain a second chance at a happy life.

Nestled in the hills of Montour County, the SPCA Danville Center serves as a safe haven for nearly 1,500 animals per year. From hoofs to paws, all types of animals seek refuge here. 

“They come from varying origins: humane law enforcement, strays, owner surrenders,” said Kristen Szwast, Site Director, Danville SPCA  

Once they enter the care of the SPCA, the animals receive medical attention, rehabilitation, and endless amounts of love. It’s all part of the Pennsylvania SPCA’s mission to save animals from cruelty and give them a fresh start. 

“When you adopt you save two lives. You take an animal that needs help, and you also open a kennel for an animal that needs help in the future,” noted Szwast.  

At this shelter, the adoption fee supports a number of community outreach initiatives. 

“You’re also supporting a nonprofit that does a lot of great work in the community. We have humane education that reaches out to schools and teaches them about kids and animals, we have a pet food pantry for low-income families,” said Szwast.  

The Danville SPCA center adopted out more than 1,000 animals in 2020 and hopes to set a new record  “We have something for everyone, whether it’s a horse, a dog, a cat, a kitten, I can find you a perfect match,” boasted Szwast.  

Danville PSPCA – 1467 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821  (570) 275-0340  

