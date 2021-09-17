Finding a Forever Home: Danville SPCA

Clear The Shelters

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.