Finding a Forever Home: Danville SPCA
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not only cats and dogs that are looking for loving homes. Animals of all shapes and sizes are being cared for at our local shelters. When 28/22 Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione Visited The PSPCA Central PA Center in Danville, she found a group that is focused on helping our animal friends gain a second chance at a happy life.
Nestled in the hills of Montour County, the SPCA Danville Center serves as a safe haven for nearly 1,500 animals per year. From hoofs to paws, all types of animals seek refuge here.
“They come from varying origins: humane law enforcement, strays, owner surrenders,” said Kristen Szwast, Site Director, Danville SPCA
Once they enter the care of the SPCA, the animals receive medical attention, rehabilitation, and endless amounts of love. It’s all part of the Pennsylvania SPCA’s mission to save animals from cruelty and give them a fresh start.
“When you adopt you save two lives. You take an animal that needs help, and you also open a kennel for an animal that needs help in the future,” noted Szwast.
At this shelter, the adoption fee supports a number of community outreach initiatives.
“You’re also supporting a nonprofit that does a lot of great work in the community. We have humane education that reaches out to schools and teaches them about kids and animals, we have a pet food pantry for low-income families,” said Szwast.
The Danville SPCA center adopted out more than 1,000 animals in 2020 and hopes to set a new record “We have something for everyone, whether it’s a horse, a dog, a cat, a kitten, I can find you a perfect match,” boasted Szwast.
Danville PSPCA – 1467 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821 (570) 275-0340