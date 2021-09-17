Clear The Shelters

Finding a Forever Home: Bud’s Journey

Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emotional story of a reunion between a dog and his owner. The dog was stolen last year bouncing between owners until social media brought them back together.

After a whirlwind journey, “Bud” the dog is reunited with his owner at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County.

“When we saw the reaction of the dog to the owner, there was no doubt that it was his dog,” said Marge Bart ,President and Founder, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

An emotional day after Bud has been away from home for quite a long time. Bart says the black and white pit bull mix was originally stolen from his owner. After that, she tells us, Bud went in and out of homes and due to his high energy, would constantly run away.

“Neighbors and what not contacted us and said, if you don’t take this dog, he’s going to get hit by a car, so we said we would take him,” stated Bart.

Bud was even listed for free on Facebook at least two times before being brought to the shelter in March.

“A man contacted us and said that bud was stolen out of his backyard and that he’d like to come to get him,” said Bart.

Bud finally returned home on Monday. But this situation is common at Blue Chip, as they continue their efforts to help animals in the community.

“Every stray dog, we’d like to get back to their original owner, and that’s why we encourage people to make sure you get your dogs microchipped,” said Bart.

So far this year, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge has taken in 40 strays and 21 have been reunited with their owners.

Blue Chip Animal Rescue – 974 Lockville Rd, Dallas, PA 18612  (570) 333-5265

