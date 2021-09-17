Finding a Forever Home: Bud’s Journey
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emotional story of a reunion between a dog and his owner. The dog was stolen last year bouncing between owners until social media brought them back together.
After a whirlwind journey, “Bud” the dog is reunited with his owner at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County.
“When we saw the reaction of the dog to the owner, there was no doubt that it was his dog,” said Marge Bart ,President and Founder, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.
An emotional day after Bud has been away from home for quite a long time. Bart says the black and white pit bull mix was originally stolen from his owner. After that, she tells us, Bud went in and out of homes and due to his high energy, would constantly run away.
“Neighbors and what not contacted us and said, if you don’t take this dog, he’s going to get hit by a car, so we said we would take him,” stated Bart.
Bud was even listed for free on Facebook at least two times before being brought to the shelter in March.
“A man contacted us and said that bud was stolen out of his backyard and that he’d like to come to get him,” said Bart.
Bud finally returned home on Monday. But this situation is common at Blue Chip, as they continue their efforts to help animals in the community.
“Every stray dog, we’d like to get back to their original owner, and that’s why we encourage people to make sure you get your dogs microchipped,” said Bart.
So far this year, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge has taken in 40 strays and 21 have been reunited with their owners.
Blue Chip Animal Rescue – 974 Lockville Rd, Dallas, PA 18612 (570) 333-5265