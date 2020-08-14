Clear The Shelters

Dennis Quaid, Actor, Adopts Dennis Quaid, Cat

Clear The Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Clear The Shelters

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the entire month of August

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular month-long event in August for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 1st and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, August 28th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 28, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne and will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 411,292 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

Actor Dennis Quaid has just expanded his fur family by adopting a 6-year-old black cat.

The cat’s name? Dennis Quaid.

We’re feline good about this.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” the star of “The Parent Trap” told WSLS-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Quaid, 66, recently started a pet podcast called “The Pet Show” with Jimmy Jellinek, and had to jump on Zoom to virtually meet the cat and prove to the Lynchburg Humane Society that they were serious: Quaid wanted Quaid.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager, told WSLS.

Life has been busy for Quaid lately: He got married in June by eloping to Santa Barbara, California, with Laura Savoie, 27, and participated in a virtual “Parent Trap” reunion for charity last month.

Meanwhile, the news report indicated that Quaid (the cat) will be picked up over the weekend (by Jellinek) to begin his new celebrity life. The kitty joins Peaches, Quaid’s miniature English Bulldog, who he reportedly carries around everywhere.

And as Quaid (the human) noted, this could be a great ploy for humane shelters everywhere. He noted, “Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites!”

Well, maybe not literally bites. But we know what he means!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story