Delivery Dogs: Golden Retrievers Bring Beer, Joy in NY

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 411,292 pets have been adopted.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne and will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 1st and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, August 28th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 28, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular month-long event in August for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the entire month of August

A brewery on Long Island is delivering more than just beer during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s delivering joy brought by two golden retrievers carrying beer cans.

Buddy and Barley are the resident dogs of the Six Harbors Brewing Company in Huntington. Like everyone else, COVID-19 forced the company to do only pickup and delivery. So the owners decided to bring their best buds on all the delivery stops and brighten the day of those who are in quarantine.

The delivery dogs have beer cans wrapped around them (don’t worry, they’re empty), and they have been bringing craft beer and huge smiles to people’s homes for the last two months.

“People were saying, ‘gee, I miss your dogs.’ So we started bringing the dogs on some of the deliveries and we said, ‘hey, why don’t we make this a permanent thing. Why don’t we get the dogs out there in the car with us?’” said brewery owner Karen Ravn-Heuwetter.

Ravn-Heuwetter says she’s getting a lot of requests for surprise gifts and special occasions. “People are having us send our dogs to their friend’s house, or their son’s 21st birthday this past week, and as anniversary gifts,” she said.

The furry helpers have the time of their lives riding in the delivery truck, bringing the empty cans to the front door, before the real beer follows.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had beer delivered by a couple of dogs. It makes the beer extra special,” customer Ken Knowles said.

Another customer couldn’t control her laughter and was nearly brought to tears when she was surprised by Buddy and Barley on her birthday. “This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. They’re so sweet,” she said.

It’s an easy job for the dogs and they weren’t hard to train because they love and miss people just as much as customers miss them, Ravn-Heuwetter said.

Buddy and Barley became unofficial therapy dogs, delivering the kind of mid-pandemic cheer you can’t put a price on.

“With what we’re dealing with right now, it’s 5 minutes of happiness which I think a lot of people need,” Ravn-Heuwetter said.

