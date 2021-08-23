Clear The Shelters Takes Off With Life-Saving Flight for At-Risk Dogs and Cats

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities' organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues.

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

A special life-saving airlift on Monday transported more than 150 at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded Louisiana shelters to the northeast and marked the launch of NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign, which runs through Sept. 19, 2021.

“The shelters in New Orleans…are at capacity, so by flying out today — we have 150 pets flying to safety through the Clear The Shelters program — that will give (the Louisiana shelters) breathing room so they can continue to help the pets in their communities without having to make choices that no one wants to make for these pets,” said Erin Robbins of Greater Good Charities, which partnered with NBCUniversal Local on the life-saving mission.

The at-risk animals, including some of the most vulnerable pets like heartworm-positive shelter dogs, harder-to-place large dogs and homeless cats, traveled via chartered flights to Morristown, N.J., and New Bedford, Mass., from several overpopulated shelters.

“We’re a small shelter — we’re mighty, we try to do the right thing, as so many shelters do, but we’re small,” said Rebecca Lirette of the Iberville Parish Animal Rescue in Louisiana. “So connections like the one with Greater Good save lives. They get animals out that would not get out under any other circumstances. We work hard for adoptions, we work hard for rescues, but transports save lives. And we’re so grateful to the Greater Good.”

The dogs were met in New Jersey and taken in by St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, while the cats were received by the Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA-Angell in Massachusetts.

NBCUniversal Local, Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site and Hill’s Pet Nutrition partnered on Monday’s airlift.

Once at the receiving facilities, the pets will be given any necessary medical treatment before being adopted into their forever homes.

The mission marked the opening day of NBCUniversal Local’s monthlong 2021 Clear The Shelters campaign, which runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19. As part of the initiative, now in its seventh year, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the nation partner with animal shelters and rescue services to promote pet adoption and raise much-needed funds. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than half a million pets find new homes.

National nonprofit Greater Good Charities is the fundraising partner for Clear The Shelters, which will again feature online donations. Through Good Flights, Greater Good Charities conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pets to provide a second chance at life. For more than 13 years, Greater Good Charities has operated shelter programs, funded medical care for pets and executed the single largest shelter pet airlift in history.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is serving as the national sponsor of Clear The Shelters for the fourth consecutive year. Hill’s also supports shelter pets year-round through its Food, Shelter & Love program, which provides nutrition to more than 800 shelters in the U.S. and Canada, and has helped more than 12 million pets find new homes since 2002.