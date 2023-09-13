Medium sized Australian Shephard dog lying in the grass in a garden enjoying the sunshine on her back smiling. Head shot only.

In its ninth year, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign has hit a major milestone: The nationwide pet adoption and donation initiative has resulted in more than 1 million animal adoptions since 2015. It crossed the million mark amid this year’s monthlong campaign, during which 157,000 shelter pets across the country found new homes.

The announcement was made today in collaboration with Clear The Shelters partners Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities and WeRescue.

“It’s been an immense privilege to witness the growth of Clear The Shelters from a local initiative led by our stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, to a nationwide cause that has helped a million pets find new homes,” said NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Staab.

One highlight of this year’s campaign came in the form of a life-saving flight. Along with partners Greater Good Charities, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and The Animal Rescue Site, Clear The Shelters participated in a pet airlift, transporting 193 dogs and 76 cats from overcrowded shelters in the South to shelters across the Northeast, where they were made available for adoption.

Clear The Shelters this year was also proud to announce award-winning entrepreneur and shelter pet advocate Sir Darius Brown as its campaign ambassador. Brown, 16, is the founder and CEO of Beaux & Paws, a pet accessories and lifestyle brand. As part of his ambassadorial role, Brown designed a special Clear The Shelters edition of his signature pet bow ties, which were sold at Beaux & Paws and The Shop at NBC Studios.

And even that’s not all — so far this year, more than $575,000 has been donated to participating animal shelters and rescues as part of Clear The Shelters’ fundraising effort, which has been extended in recognition of reaching the one million all-time adoption milestone.

Donations can still be made through Sept. 30, 2023, at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s EVP of Diginets & Original Production and Clear The Shelters leader, says the million-adoption milestone shows how essential Clear The Shelters’ mission has been since it began.

“This remarkable milestone helps quantify Clear The Shelters’ impact over its nine campaigns, but also illustrates the number of pets in need and the challenges facing animal shelters and rescues in our communities year-round,” said McGinn. “We are very proud this community-driven initiative continues to grow and succeed in helping pets and the wonderful shelters and people who care for them.”

In celebrating Clear The Shelters’ achievement, Staab thanked everyone involved.

“This campaign’s driving force has always been the employees, partners, stations and sponsors who generously contribute time, effort and resources each year. We thank them and all those who’ve adopted and donated over the last nine years,” she said.