Cat Overlooked in 2018 Clear the Shelters Still Needs Home

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com . You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

A Chicago-area shelter is hoping to find a home for a beloved cat, the only animal to ever be featured in two Clear the Shelters events at the facility.

Polly has been at the Michiana Humane Society for nearly 450 days.

The 4-year-old cat first came to the shelter in May of 2018.

“She can be so very loving, affectionate, and even will give kisses,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page. “Then, she is content to hang out and watch out the window. She is an independent but quite social girl. Polly will ask for belly rubs and loves to chase feathered toys! She has a sassy side, too, to go along with all that sweetness!”

Polly was available for adoption last August during Clear the Shelters, a one-day adoption drive where shelters waive or discount fees for animals 6 months and older, and will again be available in Saturday’s event.

“In the history of our Clear the Shelters event, we have never had an animal participate 2 years in a row,” the shelter wrote.

Polly will be able to live with other “relaxes and easy-going cats” and she will also be “totally fine” as the only cat in her home, the shelter said.

“Maybe this Saturday will be her turn to meet whoever she has been waiting for this whole time,” the shelter wrote.

For more on local shelters participating in this weekend’s Clear the Shelters event click here.