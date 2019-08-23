Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian
Clear The Shelters

‘Big Boned’ 26-Pound Cat Up for Adoption at Philly Shelter

Clear The Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access a list of local participating shelters and rescues

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

Finding A Forever Home

More Finding a Forever Home

Chonk. Jumbo-sized. Genuinely big boned. These are only a few of the terms that were used to describe a humongous cat that’s up for adoption at a Philadelphia animal shelter.

The Morris Animal Refuge tweeted photos of BeeJay, a 2-year-old brown and white tabby cat weighing in at a whopping 26 pounds. Yes, you read that right. Twenty-six.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK,” the shelter tweeted Thursday morning. “He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

Three things were immediately apparent from the tweet: One, the Morris Animal Refuge loves the word “chonk.” Two, BeeJay is HUGE, looking more like a tiger or a lynx than your average house cat. Three, BeeJay really knows how to strike a pose, giving off runway-worthy looks in his two Twitter photos that Derek Zoolander would envy.

The pictures of the “jumbo-sized package of fluff and love” quickly went viral with Twitter users expressing their amazement as only Twitter users know how.

Want to adopt BeeJay? Reach out to the Morris Animal Refuge and give him a new home. That is, of course, if he can fit through your door.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos