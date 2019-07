Christmas in July 5 PM News

Why Christmas in July?

We all give back during the holidays, but just because the Christmas season is over that doesn’t mean local family are no longer in need. One in five children face hunger in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but with your gift we can put fresh and healthy food on their tables. Please help us share the spirit of the season this summer.