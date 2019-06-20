Thank You

More than $2.4 million raised for Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

DANVILLE – Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger wrapped up its annual Celebrating Miracles Telethon Monday evening raising $2,432,825 for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital pediatric services.

The total was announced at the close of the annual broadcast 8 p.m. Monday. The telethon and events held during the past two weekends serve as the culmination of year-round fundraising efforts.

The Wilkes-Barre broadcast, airing on WYOU/WBRE, collected $1,602,435 from corporate sponsors, community and employee groups and phone-inpledges. The Johnstown-Altoona broadcast on WTAJ, which aired on Sunday, June 2, reported a total of $830,389.

Donations stay in the region to help sick and injured children through programs, services and medical equipment provided through Geisinger Pediatrics.

“We would like to thank our corporate sponsors, families, volunteers and the community for helping us reach this total,” says Paul Bellino, MD, Chair of Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger. “We are extremely thankful for the support we receive that helps ensure that Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital can continue to create healthy tomorrows for local children!”

The 36-year total collected by Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger topped $66 million.

Donations still are being accepted online at go.geisinger.org/wyouwbre.

About Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger

Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger helps make miracles happen every day at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and more than 40 medical groups and pediatric specialty outreach clinics. A nonprofit organization, it has raised more than $66 million for pediatric services, equipment and programs throughout Geisinger Health System since 1984. For

more information on Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, call 1-800-322-5437 or (570) 271-6188, or visit www.geisinger.org/cmn.

Teaming Up Together

Enjoy some fun at Knoebels Amusement Resort for Celebrating Miracles Weekend, May 25 and 26, to benefit kids at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Tune in for the Making Miracles for Kids Telethon on Monday, June 3 from 5AM – 8PM. Our hosts will cover the LIVE FINALE from 7-8PM from the children’s hospital lobby. Click here to make your donation now to help make miracles and healthy tomorrows for local children in our region!

Eyewitness News has teamed with Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger to help make miracles happen for ill and injured children in our region.

Thanks to our generous viewers and Children’s Miracle Network supporters, more than $59 million has been raised for pediatric equipment, programs and services throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Each spring, we proudly bring you our celebration broadcast, where donors are recognized and viewers have the opportunity to meet “miracle kids” – kids from your communities who have battled through serious medical issues, often with incredible and astounding results.

Tune in to the annual celebration broadcast – hosted by your favorite Eyewitness News personalities – on WBRE & WYOU on Monday, June 3rd from 5a-8p to learn more about this cause or you can visit www.geisinger.org/sites/cmn.

Together, we can help make miracles happen every day.

Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger

Donate online today.

Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger makes miracles happen every day at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and more than 40 medical groups and outreach clinics. Funds raised provide the latest technology, allow children to attend specialized summer camps, bring health education to the community, and much more. With your help, we can continue these efforts. For more information, call 1-800-322-5437 or e-mail childrensmiraclenetwork@geisinger.edu.

There are many ways you can put your money where the miracles are. Here are a few:

– Make a donation online or send a mail-in donation form.

– Honor someone special with a tribute gift.

– Discuss local corporate sponsorship at your business in Altoona or Danville/Wilkes-Barre.

– Volunteer for events in your area by calling 800-322-5437.

– Attend one of our fundraising events.

– Coordinate fundraising events at school or in your community group or at work.

– Distribute Children's Miracle Network materials in your area.

For more information call the Children's Miracle Network office in Danville at 570-271-6188 or 800-322-KIDS FREE or in Altoona at 814-943-8887 or 800-451-KIDS FREE, or send us an e-mail at childrensmiraclenetwork@geisinger.edu.

Thank you for your support!

Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Every child is special.

For the full range of your child’s care – from before birth and up to adulthood – we offer an extraordinary devotion to children. And an extraordinary range of expert medical care.

Our physicians bring expertise in over 40 children's specialties and subspecialties. Our staff devote their time and training to advancements in care for the most fragile of infants and for the toughest of teens. And from bright decorations to child-sized equipment, we’ve designed our hospital around your child's needs.

Medical expertise. Advanced treatments. Extraordinary dedication. We bring all this into your community and throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania.