EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —We are starting a new feature here on Eyewitness News called “Here’s to You, Kid,” featuring ordinary young people doing extraordinary things.

We begin with the story of a Danville student who had the opportunity of a lifetime, singing the national anthem at the Tricky Triangle. A dream come true, and a big accomplishment for Taylor Beagle.

10-year-old Taylor Beagle took center stage at Pocono Raceway for NASCAR race weekend in front of thousands of fans and millions of viewers.

“I did the national anthem. I signed it and it was a really cool experience for me because I’ve never done it before,” said Taylor.

Taylor was surrounded by family at the track. She even got a picture with race car drivers Denny Hamlin, and David Starr. You could say she’s a pretty big NASCAR fan.

“My favorite part of the race is when it goes green,” said Taylor.

Taylor has been hard-of-hearing all her life. She perfected her ability to sign at the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing.

When asked to sign the national anthem for the NASCAR Cup Series, Taylor says she was a little nervous.

“Mmm, kind of, but Mary Ann helped me, though” stated Taylor, referring to Mary Ann Stefko, one of her teachers who was able to be there for Taylor’s big weekend after many hours of practice.

Taylor’s in summer school now, but will be entering the fifth grade come fall.

“Taylor picks things up really quickly, I’ve always been really impressed with her,” says Dean Pettinato, principal of the Scranton School for the Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing

Taylor recently started a new reading intervention program at the school, which has improved not only her reading but her confidence. “Visual phonics teaches how they can hear the letters and the sounds and then they can teach them how to sound out the spelling words,” explains Taylor.

“To see her sign the national anthem like that just shows how much her confidence has really improved,” says Pettinato.

But it wasn’t always that way. “Her first day of school she was crying and wanted her mom and dad and she struggled on her first day. To see her now how much she’s improved and developed over the years is just very very impressive,” explains Pettinato.

Taylor says she’s a lot more comfortable now, especially after her brother Ethan joined her the school.

“I feel like I fit in here really well and I really like the school because it’s a beautiful place,” says Taylor

But when that school bell rings she’s ready to go home and play with her cats.

“So one orange cat is pumpkin, and the other cat is Rocket,” “explains Taylor.”

She also enjoys being active outside with her friends, despite the heat. “Like, almost in the 90s,” added Taylor.

Race weekend was a dream come true for Taylor. After this accomplishment in the Poconos, she’s setting her sights even higher.

“I would sign the national anthem all over the world,” says Taylor

And the dreams don’t stop there.

“One day I want to be a race car driver,” says Taylor

Here’s to you, Taylor.