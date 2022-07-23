Athlete of the Week

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
76°
Wilkes-Barre
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cases in PA
Healthbeat
Paola’s Parenting Playbook
Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972
National News
Veterans Voices
Veterans Views
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Newsmakers
Eyewitness To History
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Pennsylvania Governor Debate
Pennsylvania Senate Debates
This Week In Pennsylvania
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
P.J Mustipher named to Lombardi Award watch list
First responders train to help autism, mental health …
Video
10-year-old signs national anthem at NASCAR race
Video
Williamsport Memorial Pool reopens
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Inside NY Baseball
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Jayson Terdiman of Berwick retires from competition, …
Video
Top Stories
Back Mountain LL wins district and section, now competing …
Video
North Schuylkill grad Reggie Crawford drafted by …
Video
Valley West’s Danielle Grega named to USA Field Hockey …
Video
Todd Bodine gears up for 800th — and final — start …
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Alpaca fun on set for National Alpaca Day
Video
Top Stories
Free car wash for animal lovers!
Video
Top Stories
National Night Out is Tomorrow!
Video
Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week
Video
All smiles with Dr. Coolican
Video
I scream, You scream, We all scream for Blue Ribbon …
Video
Community
Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972
Community Calendar
Opioid Crisis
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
No TXT NEPA
NEPA Restaurant Guide
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Parade
Submit Photos
Lifestyle
Vaccinate NEPA
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Coupon Bug
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Medical Minute
Job Corner
School Bus Safety
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Athlete of the Week
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock
Top Athlete of the Week Headlines
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg …
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Will Soma, North Pocono
More News
First responders train to help autism, mental health …
10-year-old signs national anthem at NASCAR race
Williamsport Memorial Pool reopens
Dick’s Sporting Goods theft investigation
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
Mobile medical unit helps kids return to school safely
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
View All Top News
Here's To You Kid!
10-year-old signs national anthem at NASCAR race
View All Here's to You Kid
Athlete of the Week
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg …
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Will Soma, North Pocono
View All Athlete of the Week
Trending Stories
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
Police searching for missing mother and child
3 deputies shot, 9-hour standoff ends in Wayne County