Eyewitness News and the American Red Cross are partnering for the Blood Saves Lives Telethon and are urging individuals to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure blood products are available for patients. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. And your blood donation can save up to 3 lives!

On January 16, 2020 beginning at 4:00 pm, we will host a telethon with The American Red Cross during Pa Live and Eyewitness News. Watch and see how you can save lives in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

