Behind the Badge April 28, 2021

CARBON, COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The southbound 87 exit ramp for Jim Thorpe will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, April 30 to 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 for tolling equipment maintenance, PennDOT has announced.

During the closure, drivers will not be able to exit the Northeastern Extension of State Route 903 in the southbound directions. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes.