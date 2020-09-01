Williamsport Area School District students make their return to the classroom

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Area School District, grades kindergarten through 12, begin their hybrid education model on Tuesday morning.

Students in district who have not opted for full remote learning have been broken up into “A and B” groups, with A groups in the classrooms Monday and Wednesday and B groups Tuesday and Thursday. Fridays will be remote for all students.

Of the roughly 4,900 students across the district, about 1000 have opted for full remote instruction and will not be classified into one of those two groups, according to Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers.

Williamsport High School Principal Dr. Brandon Pardoe told Eyewitness News, about 250 of the 1,500 students at Williamsport Area High School have opted to go full remote.

Masks are required for students and faculty, with the exception of 10 minute “mask breaks” when students are seated at their socially distanced desks.

Families have been issued thermometers from the district to self-monitor their students, All students have been issued Chromebooks for remote portions of the curriculum.