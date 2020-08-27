The man with a plan: Wilkes president’s first year at the helm fraught with challenges amid pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Reopening schools in a safe and targeted fashion is a challenge in and of itself. The first year being at the helm of a university, on top of that? That’s what’s facing Greg Cant, the new president of Wilkes University.

Students are already back on campus with guidelines in place to keep them safe.

Administrators and faculty have been working through the Summer to ensure that the 2020-2021 school year is as safe and as educational as possible.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes talks one-on-one with the man in charge of it all to discuss concerns, successes and the uphill task ahead.