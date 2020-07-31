State guidance for reopening Pennsylvania schools will be a changing landscape

This is a developing story will be updated as new information becomes available:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the clock winds down on summer vacation, school districts across the state are left with the daunting task of keeping children and staff safe should they return to in-person learning for the fall semester.

Some districts have released tentative plans for re-entry using a ‘hybrid’ schedule of remote learning and in-school classes based on The Pennsylvania Department of Education guidelines.

Questions have been raised by some school administrators about specific guidelines and what to do if there is a positive COVID-19 case reported in their buildings.

School districts have also been encouraged to follow Health and Safety Plan Considerations, which include but are not limited to:

Identify a staff member to serve in the role as the pandemic coordinator.

Identify members of staff and community to serve on a pandemic team to lead preparedness and response planning.

Define the roles and responsibilities of all members of the team.

Survey families within the school community regarding their perceptions and intentions related to in-person instruction and services.

Each district is also responsible for creating a Health and Safety Plan at the local level in order to address a district’s specific needs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education released guidelines on reopening schools based on the state’s color coded red, yellow and green phases plan. These guidelines would be utilized should the county that the district is in revert to a different color or phase.