Reopening schools safely during a pandemic

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Parents have a lot of questions about how schools can reopen safely during this pandemic.

So does Megan Collins, MD who is co-director of the Johns Hopkins Consortium for School-Based Health Solutions.

Dr. Collins is also a co-founder of the Johns Hopkins University initiative E-Schools+ which began in February, weeks before schools closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dr. Collins told Eyewitness News that schools need to carefully consider everything from having the proper PPE and safe distancing to protocols in place in the event of COVID-19 infections occurring due to in-school learning.

