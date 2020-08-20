MMI Preparatory School gets ready for student’s return

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Classes at MMI Preparatory School will now start September 8, two weeks later than the original start date of August 25.

Students can choose between attending classes online or in-person. Justin Kleinheider, head of the school, told Eyewitness News that many students are preferring to be in-person.

For those who will be attending online, each teacher has a webcam in the classroom so the lessons will be easy for those at home to follow along or watch at their convenience.

Masks will be mandatory unless students are eating and temperature checks will be required each day. Classrooms will be where students each lunch, the cafeteria will be used as a “larger classroom”.

