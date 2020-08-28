Marian Catholic High School prepares for in-person classes

HOMETOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students are set to return to in-person classes as the Marion Catholic High School has worked out a plan with the Diocese of Allentown, and in coordination with the guidelines from state Department of Education.

Classes will be able to be in person but socially distancing guidelines and masks will be enforced. As of Friday, 236 students from 5 counties are enrolled this school year.

Father Allen Hoffa, head Marian Catholic High School, told Eyewitness News he has seen an increase in enrollment due to COVID.

There is an option to participate virtual learning, as a few students don’t feel comfortable to come back to the classroom yet.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more and how the private school will fund the additional cleaning measures this year and when the school will be able to clean after being open five days a week.