Luzerne County Community College sees increase in enrollment

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Higher education looks different for every student. For those heading to Luzerne County Community College this fall, there are some big changes in and out of the classroom for everyone’s safety.

“We’ve literally knocked down walls, expanded our class space,” said Thomas Leary, President LCC.

Luzerne County Community College is ready to begin classes this fall with a number of safety precautions.

College President Thomas Leary says in the past couple of weeks, they have seen a surge in students signing up for classes.

“There’s literally hundreds of students coming to Luzerne County Community College because they are making that late decision,” said Leary.

Community College is an option many students are making when it comes to education amid the pandemic.

“I decided to come here for the fall semester and I took all in person classes because I felt that would have been a little better experience, said Mattie Round, LCCC student.

Incoming freshman Mattie Round was originally planning on attending Shippensburg University until they switched to all online learning.

“They didn’t reduce tuition at all so it just didn’t feel worth it to spend that much money for a reduced college experience,” said Round.

Mattie’s mother backed her decision to enroll at LCCC.

“Let em knock out their prerequisite classes and stay at home while we wait and see what’s going to happens,” said Aimee Round, Mattie’s mother.

LCCC says they are prepared for even more students who wish to enroll, with classes starting on both August 31st and September 14th.

The college has transformed larger spaces into classrooms, added handsanitizing stations all over campus, and has multiple course options.

Online, a hybrid option with a mix of online and in person and in person classes.

“Reassuring everyone that we are maximizing their potential with respect to safety and also offering them options gives them a lot of disgretion in making their choices,” said Leary.

Masks are mandatory while you’re on campus.