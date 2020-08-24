Luzerne County after school program goes virtual amid pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday was the first day of school for some local districts. As children head back to class, questions remain about after school programs.

During this unprecedented school year, the Shine After School Program in Luzerne County will be taking the success they’ve seen over the summer and doing their best to help.

Carol Nicholas, director of Shine at Wilkes University told Eyewitness News, “We took the month of March to try to see what was going on with all the schools. So, Shine has decided to start the year off in a virtual model, also.”

Children from six school districts have been removed from the classroom since March; one organization trying to support them as well as their guardians through this trying year.

“We certainly wish we could be with our students every day. We know that having the ability to leave their students with Shine After School was a big help to parents,” said Nicholas.

But not all hope is lost for some of these children that need that extra boost. They’re getting assistance with virtual homework help, folders with project-based learning and even guides for physical activity.

“So, we hope to step in and fill that gap as much as we can virtually for 21st century skills. Collaboration, communication and creativity; all those things that we think we can try to work on,” said Nicholas. “It won’t be in-person Shine and we’ll look forward to that as soon as we can get there.”

Nicholas is confident that the feedback and participation in their recent virtual summer session means they’ve got a great start on what they’ll need for the school year.

“I think we saw, over the summer, how much that hands-on learning meant to them. They were thrilled to pick up their packets, to examine their materials, that back-and-forth engagement with the teachers. It just kept that dialogue moving.”

For those in need of the after-school programs in Luzerne County, Nicholas says they’re still accepting registration. Click Here for more information.