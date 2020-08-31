Local school districts taking safety precautions on school buses

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One district in our area going back to class Monday is the North Pocono School District. Before their day starts in the classroom, many students start their day on the school bus.

“What are you going to see on the bus that’s different compared to last year. Everyone has to wear masks, we have assigned seats, and we social distance,” Kyle Drake, a 3rd grader in North Pocono School District, told Eyewitness News,

As kids got ready for their first day of classes, the bus drivers from Pocono Transportation prepared for a ride to school with extra safety precautions. After bus drivers have their temperatures checked, they are equipped with cleaning kits to use in between routes.

“Walk down, fine mist through with disinfectant, on all the seats and the common areas like hand rails. Again, wipe it down with disinfectant,” said Aaron Sepkowski, the President and CEO of Pocono Transportation.

North Pocono School District, like many school districts in our area, are using the hybrid model of learning. This has caused a number of strains on busing companies like Pocono Transportation.

“They’re worried if they’re actually going to have a job. And for how long. We’re working four days a week instead of the five we’re used to,” Sepkowski said.

But some parents, like Jen Corkins, see all the hard work that they are putting in and feel confident in the new safety measures.

“The school district was really clear with us about what precautions they were taking so we felt that it would be safe,” Corkins said.

As for students like 8th grader Ricky Drake, he’s excited to get back into the classroom after being away longer than anticipated.

“I get to see my friends again. I got to see some of them because we go to the lake but the rest of them I haven’t really seen that much,” Drake said.

There are positions open at Pocono Transportation. If you’re looking for a job, they’d be happy to help.