Local business holds annual school supply drive

SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Bafile Family Chiropractic in Sugarloaf held their 10th annual school supplies drive in partnership with Drums Elementary School.

But it looks a little different this year—they will purchase gift cards for schools to buy the supplies with the money collected.

Chiropractic services are exchanged for new patients who donate a minimum of $20. Returning patients can also donate.

The drive will last through the month of August. Bafile Family Chiropractic says they just want to help the community any way they can.

