Free routine vaccines being offered in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Parents or guardians can bring their children to Scranton High School on Tuesday for free routine vaccines before the school year starts.

The Wright Center and Scranton School District are teaming-up to give children the vaccines. Medical professionals say, during the pandemic, vaccines are even more crucial as they can stop a wave of preventable disease.

Dr. Alberto Marnte, school services director of the Wright Center, tells Eyewitness News, “Long before there was COVID-19, There were other common diseases that children had. Pertussis, tetanus, and measles, mumps- a lot of the problem is the kids are going un-vaccinated and we’re really in danger of having another breakout of another serious pandemic.”

Rebecca Kenderes, physician assistant & director of student health services of the Wright Center, says, “We may not be able to stop COVID right now, we may not be able to provide a vaccine for COVID, but we are able to prevent these diseases, which have very ugly consequences that we don’t want to see again.”

The clinic will offer school-required vaccinations, including boosters, for kids grades K through 12.

Offering them for free will be beneficial to many in the area, who are struggling during these difficult times.

“If a patient does not have insurance, or they are under insured, the are not going to get a tremendous bill for this. They are going to have access to the vaccine and won’t have to worry about how they’re going to pay for it,” says Kenderes.

In order to keep everyone healthy, vaccines will be offered in a safe, controlled environment.

Robin Rosencrans, practice manager school based health services of the Wright Center, says, “All our staff will be wearing masks, we do COVID screenings before entering the building, we also have social distancing practices in place. So there is never a family right next to another family. We let one in at a time.”

If you or your family stops in, you only need to bring your record of past vaccines and an insurance card if you have it.

This event ends at 2 p.m. Tuesday.