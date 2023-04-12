(Our Auto Expert) – Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its 2023 EQE electric SUV, which boasts a smooth, aerodynamic design for an improved driving range. This unique design sets it apart from the more rugged-looking competitors in the electric SUV market, such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the Tesla Model Y.

The EQE SUV comes in two models: the EQE350, which has a 288-hp electric powertrain, and the performance-oriented EQE500, which boasts 536 horsepower. The entry-level EQE350+ comes with a single 288-hp motor that drives the rear axle, while the all-wheel-drive EQE350 4Matic adds a second motor for the front axle. Both models are expected to perform similarly, with the EQE350+ reaching 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and the EQE350 4Matic slightly faster. The EQE500, on the other hand, can reach 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds.



One of the most impressive features of the EQE SUV is its 90.6-kWh battery pack, which provides a driving range of up to 279 miles per charge. When connected to a DC fast-charging station, the battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 32 minutes. Additionally, the EQE SUV has several modes for setting the regenerative braking, including a Strong Recuperation mode that allows for one-pedal driving.



Inside, the EQE SUV has a spacious cabin with enough room for adults in both the front and rear seats. The cabin is adorned with contoured ambient lighting strips and features a large panoramic sunroof, while the front seats come standard with heat. A large 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Other available features include front massaging seats, a four-zone automatic climate-control system, and an onboard air purifier.



While the EQE SUV is not as efficient as the EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz expects it to be on par with other similarly sized EV SUVs, such as the Jaguar I-Pace and the Polestar 3. The EQE SUV has decent cargo space but cannot match the gasoline-powered GLE-class SUV in this metric.



Overall, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV is a sleek and powerful addition to the EV SUV market, boasting impressive range and performance, advanced technology features, and a spacious and luxurious cabin. Its smooth, aerodynamic design sets it apart from the competition and is sure to turn heads on the road.