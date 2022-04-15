(iSeeCars) — Fuel-efficient pickup trucks with high mpg ratings were once a challenge to find. Today, the truck segment has both midsize trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and full-size trucks like the Ford F-150, offering better fuel economy than prior model years.

While pickup trucks don’t get the same EPA ratings as sedans or SUVs, there are still plenty of fuel-efficient trucks that now feature a hybrid powertrain along with gas and diesel engine options.

Fuel economy ratings for pickup trucks have risen over the years, so you can find fuel-efficient pickup trucks with rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive for off-road enthusiasts. There’s no shortage of configurations, with crew cabs, double cabs, extended cabs and multiple bed lengths offered.

Whether you want an affordable midsize pickup truck or a full-size pickup, you can find one with better fuel economy than you might expect from the truck segment.

One reason pickup trucks are more fuel-efficient is new technology that reduces fuel consumption and improves efficiency without sacrificing performance. These new technologies include cylinder deactivation, turbocharging and smaller engine options that don’t sacrifice horsepower, including four-cylinder engines and V6 engines. These engines often feature fuel-saving names, like EcoBoost or EcoDiesel.

There are also a number of refined transmission choices, including multiple models offering a 10-speed automatic transmission to help deliver higher fuel efficiency. Thanks to these technologies, a fuel-efficient powertrain doesn’t mean a pickup truck can’t still provide a high payload rating and impressive towing capacity.

There are three fuel economy numbers for every vehicle. These include city, highway and combined mpg. The iSeeCars mpg rankings use the EPA combined ratings for the 2022 model year because that’s a good indicator of real-world fuel economy.

If you drive in the city, your fuel economy may come in lower. If you drive on the highway, your fuel economy may improve. If you have a payload or are towing, your fuel efficiency will likely fall short of EPA mpg ratings. Remember that EPA numbers are estimates. Your actual mpg will vary.

Pricing is included for both new pickup trucks and three-year-old used pickup trucks, when available. Note that some models are too new to have that data. The three midsize pickup trucks with the best mpg – the Ford Maverick, Jeep Gladiator and Hyundai Santa Cruz – were all introduced within the last three model years

The pickup trucks on our list include midsize trucks like the Honda Ridgeline and full-size pickup trucks like the Chevy Silverado.

The most fuel-efficient midsize trucks include the Ford Maverick, which has a standard hybrid powertrain. It’s followed by the Jeep Gladiator which combines the versatility of a pickup truck to carry a payload and tow with the capability of four-wheel drive for off-road adventures.

As for full-size pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 tie at the top of our list with the Ram 1500 coming in third and the Ford F-150 sitting in fifth. All offer multiple configurations, several engine options, off-road capability, and high payload and towing capacities.

Best Gas Mileage Midsize Trucks Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Ford Maverick $29,219 N/A 26 2. Jeep Gladiator $52,674 N/A 24 3. Hyundai Santa Cruz $34,878 N/A 23 4. GMC Canyon $41,272 $36,786 23 5. Chevrolet Colorado $37,861 $33,472 23 6. Ford Ranger $38,944 $35,583 23

Best Gas Mileage Full-Size Trucks Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 $49,554 $45,220 27 2. GMC Sierra 1500 $55,641 $52,755 27 3. Ram Pickup 1500 $55,254 $43,973 26 4. GMC Sierra 1500 Limited $60,060 $36,958 26 5. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited $51,988 N/A 26 6. Ford F-150 $53,919 $45,113 25

