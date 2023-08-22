Volkswagen imbues its 2024 lineup of cars and crossovers with more value and newly standard safety and emergency service features, the brand announced Monday. The core lineup doesn’t change too much as VW expands its electric portfolio, including the forthcoming ID.Buzz electric van and ID.7 electric sedan that are expected to be 2025 models.

The Atlas three-row crossover SUV and Atlas Sport five-seat crossover headline the big changes this year, but every model with an automatic transmission gets a few upgrades to correspond with slightly higher prices. VW boasts one of the newest lineups on sale now, with every car in the portfolio getting refreshed or redesigned since the 2022 model year.

VW’s suite of driver-assistance systems dubbed IQ Drive comes standard this year. That includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control (above 37 mph), blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and an Emergency Assist feature that will bring cars with automatic transmissions to a stop and signal the hazards if a driver is unresponsive.

Another newly standard feature is VW’s emergency information services for five years. With the myVW app, excluding ID.4, Car-Net Safe & Secure provides an anti-theft alert, crash notification, and emergency assistance.

Redesigned or updated VW models

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport

The related crossover SUVs sport new ends ringed by a light bar and bulging fender flares.

A new 269-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 replaces the old turbo-4 and the discontinued V-6. It’s paired with an 8-speed automatic that drives the front wheels, though all-wheel drive is available across the lineup for $1,900 more.

The well-equipped Atlas SE base model features adaptive LED headlights, a power driver seat, heated and cooled front seats, a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 12.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as wireless smartphone charging.

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas three-row SUV costs $39,075 (all prices include destination).

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport costs $38,065.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4

The electric crossover launched in 2021 preps for an update VW will announce later this year.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition

The compact sedan and its sportier GLI sibling usher in a new 40th Anniversary Edition.

Celebrating the inaugural 1984 Jetta GLI, the 40th sports cosmetic upgrades and blacked-out trim that includes 18-inch black alloy wheels and a black spoiler.

Jetta GLI employs a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission ($29,235) or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission ($800 more) drives the front wheels, and it sports larger brakes, a limited-slip differential, and adaptive dampers.

The base Jetta S adds a synthetic leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather gear shifter, and rain-sensing wipers. It starts at $22,585.

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Carryover VW models

2024 Volkswagen Arteon all-wheel-drive large sedan starts at $49,225.

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback now includes standard power-folding side mirrors. It costs $32,915.

2024 Volkswagen Golf R has new 19-inch wheel designs and a starting price of $46,605.

2024 Volkswagen Taos small crossover has new trim-specific features and a starting price of $25,345.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossover promises a new infotainment system with wireless smartphone charging. It starts at $29,855.

