Stellantis has filed a trademark application in the U.S. for the name “Nighthawk.”

Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Nov. 30, the application covers “land vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles.” Automakers sometimes trademark names without specific plans to use them, so it’s unclear if the Nighthawk name will ever be applied to a production vehicle or concept. But it does seem like a good fit for one Stellantis brand in particular.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Jeep currently uses the Trailhawk name to designate the most off-road-capable versions of the Compass, Renegade, Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee. It previously applied the Trackhawk name to the performance version of the Grand Cherokee (something that ended with the current-generation Grand Cherokee). So Nighthawk would fit right it.

If Jeep gets the Nighthawk name, it’s likely to be on an EV or a plug-in hybrid. Stellantis last year announced plans for 25 U.S.-bound EVs by 2030. These will be based on four dedicated EV platforms announced in 2021, and many will wear a Jeep badge.

2017 Jeep New Compass Trailhawk

According to a UAW document outlining the union’s latest agreement with Stellantis, the next-generation Wrangler, the J70 series, will be sold exclusively as an EV and plug-in hybrid. Production is due to start in 2028 at the Wrangler’s current plant in Toledo, Ohio.

The same document also indicated that the next-generation Grand Cherokee will offer an electric option, although it’s tipped to keep a gasoline powertrain option as well. So while Stellantis may not use the Nighthawk name on any vehicle, all of these upcoming Jeep variants offer plenty of opportunities.

Related Articles