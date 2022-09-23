Nicholas Latifi will leave the Williams Formula 1 team at the end of the 2022 season, which also marks the end of his current contract.

A replacement will be announced at a later date, the team said on Friday.

His teammate, Alex Albon, will continue with the squad in 2023 and beyond after signing a contract extension in August.

Williams is the team where Latifi made his F1 debut in 2020, though the Canadian man failed to make much of an impression in the ensuing years, having scored just seven points in 55 starts.

This became much more apparent earlier in the September at the Italian Grand Prix where Williams reserve driver Nyck de Vries, filling in for an ill Albon, scored two points in his maiden race. Latifi is still on zero points with most of the season behind him.

The stellar performance means de Vries is now a favorite for Latifi’s seat, though Williams has other options. The list includes U.S. driver Logan Sargeant, who is part of the Williams Driver Academy and currently competes in Formula 2. There’s also Daniel Ricciardo, who leaves McLaren at the end of 2022 and has yet to sign with another team. Oscar Piastri will fill Ricciardo’s seat at McLaren.

Alpine is still without a replacement for Fernando Alonso, who next season will join Aston Martin as the replacement for the retiring Sebastian Vettel. Meanwhile, AlphaTauri announced on Thursday current driver Yuki Tsunoda will stay with the squad in 2023. Pierre Gasly will also continue with AlphaTauri in the new season.

