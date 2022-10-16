Nearly every 2023 Porsche Taycan variant gets an EPA-estimated range boost, the automaker confirmed this week.

Porsche in July announced a software update it said would bring an efficiency and range boost, but now the automaker is providing specific figures.

2023 Porsche Taycan range numbers, from Porsche Cars North America

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo wagon gets the biggest increase. Porsche estimates range at 233 miles for the 2023 model, a 14.2% improvement over the 2022 model’s 204-mile range.

The next biggest gains were for the Taycan Turbo sedan, which is now estimated at 238 miles (up from 212 miles before) and the Turbo S sedan, which Porsche says now achieves 222 miles, up from the previous 201 miles.

Range increases aren’t limited to high-end models. Porsche now quotes a 208-mile range for the base Taycan sedan, compared to 200 miles for the 2022 version. The only Taycan variants that don’t see a range increase are the GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo wagon introduced for the 2022 model year.

2023 Porsche Taycan

The improvements are likely due in part to the aforementioned software update. Among the changes is a new powertrain strategy that de-powers the front motor in all-wheel-drive models when driving under partial load in Range and Normal modes, decoupling both motors when coasting or stopped. The Taycan now also keeps the automated regenerative braking strategy active when the drive toggles to different modes.

Porsche was tweaking the Taycan prior to that. It had already introduced thermal improvements for 2022 that arguably improved efficiency, although it didn’t re-rate the models until now.

The Taycan is especially strong for range at real-world freeway speeds—and that allowed one to cross the country, at a rapid pace, with only 2.5 hours of charging.

Related Articles