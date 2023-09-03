The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon will make its way across the pond, but it’ll once again ride higher than a standard wagon when it arrives.

On Sunday at the 2023 Munich auto show, the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain debuted. When it arrives in U.S. showrooms in 2024 it’ll feature few surprises, more technology, and a bit more space.

Nobody will mistake the latest E-Class All-Terrain for anything but what it is, a high-riding E-Class wagon. The evolutionary design mimics that of the redesigned E-Class. The front and rear ends feature detailing seen on the S-Class and C-Class including the taillight designs, though the E-Class-specific dual-element headlight design is retained.

All-Terrain-specific gray cladding is added to the fenders while the grille, front and rear bumpers, and wheel designs are all specific to the lifted wagon. Standard 18-inch wheels can be replaced with optional 19- or 20-inchers.

The All-Terrain sits an inch wider than the sedan and 1.1 inches wider than the previous model, which translates to 59.8 inches (and inch more than before) of elbow room in the second row. At 195 inches the All-Terrain’s as long as the sedan, but the 116.6-inch wheelbase is 0.87 inches longer than the outgoing model.

For families heading out for the weekend the E-Class All-Terrain will swallow 21.7 cubic feet of cargo behind the second row. That swells to 64.6 cubic feet of cargo with the 40:20:40 split-folding second-row stowed.

Every E-Class All-Terrain features a mild-hybrid turbo-6 powertrain with 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque paired with 9-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will be standard. The off-road-oriented variant of the latest E-Class rides on air suspension and adaptive dampers. Mercedes hasn’t disclosed the ground clearance, yet.

Like the E-Class sedan and wagon, the E-Class All-Terrain features up to three screens. The 12.8-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.4-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system are standard. Mercedes calls the third screen part of the SuperScreen setup and it adds a 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. When a passenger is in the front seat the screen activates and can run apps like Tetris, Angry Birds, or TikTok, but in the All-Terrain there’s also an Off-Road screen that can display vehicle data. For those on the go a Zoom meeting can be taken from within the All-Terrain, making it a mobile office.

Digital Key technology can enable an iPhone or Apple Watch to act as the vehicle’s key. Up to 16 digital keys can be shared with various people and smart devices.

Active safety tech including a driver-attention monitor, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, speed limit information, and automatic parking, all of which will be standard.

