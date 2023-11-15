The 2024 Lincoln Navigator now comes exclusively with four-wheel drive, which effectively raises the price of Lincoln’s full-size SUV as the previous rear-wheel-drive entry-level grade is no longer offered.

Pricing starts at $84,660. That’s for the base Premiere grade and is $5,330 more than the 2023 base grade, which was called Standard. Reserve and Black Label grade are also offered for 2024, starting at $97,220 and $112,645, respectively. All figures include a $1,895 destination charge.

The Navigator Premiere now gets a three-month trial period for the BlueCruise 1.0 limited hands-free driving system (previously known as Activeglide on Lincoln models). A subscription is required after the trial period ends, with the subscription term now extended from two years to four years.

Flight Blue Metallic replaces Ocean Blue in the paint palette (Lincoln offered non-metallic Flight Blue for the 2022 model year), but exterior styling is unchanged. The Navigator is still available in standard-wheelbase and stretched Navigator L configurations. It shares a body-on-frame platform with the Ford Expedition, and the sole powertrain remains a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 producing 440 hp. It comes coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid version is in the offing, perhaps for 2025.

2024 Lincoln Navigator

The current Navigator dates back to the 2018 model year, but received some notable updates for 2022 like larger screens, upgraded suspension, and the aforementioned driver-assist system. The Navigator remains Lincoln’s de facto flagship, sitting above the Aviator, Nautilus, and Corsair in the lineup.

An electric Navigator is on the way, likely sharing a dedicated EV platform with an upcoming Ford pickup truck and SUV.

Lincoln doesn’t currently sell any EVs, but it reportedly plans to launch several beginning in 2025 and have them account for nearly 90% of its North American sales volume by 2030.

