Certain 2023 Nissan Ariya electric SUVs are being recalled because their steering wheels might detach. Nissan is advising owners to check their cars and contact a dealership immediately if the steering wheel appears loose.

The recall covers 1,063 vehicles, although Nissan claims in the recall report that only 0.18% (roughly 2 of this set) might be affected by the issue, which is a steering wheel bolt that “may have been tightened incorrectly or not installed.”

2023 Nissan Ariya

Nissan said in the report that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, but has received three reports for loose Ariya steering wheels—all from dealers. These models have already had the steering wheel replaced at port due to another issue.

Nissan is asking owners to check if the steering wheel feels loose “when gently rocking the wheel forward and back with their hands,” and to contact a dealer for “transport and immediate repair” if that is the case. Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt free of charge.

2023 Nissan Ariya

Detaching steering wheels have also been reported by Tesla owners, although it doesn’t appear that a recall has been issued. Last year, the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra were recalled because their wheels (the ones that spin around and around) might fall off, marring the launch of those models. Nissan is likely hoping to avoid a similar situation as it finally ramps up Ariya deliveries.

The 2023 Ariya is spacious and nicely appointed, with a just-right interface. But Nissan delayed the arrival of the Ariya in 2021, and deliveries in recent months have gone very slowly, reportedly because of ongoing supply chain issues. Nissan is now delivering Ariyas in Southern California with the help of electric semis.

