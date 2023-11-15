China’s HiPhi will use the 2023 Guangzhou auto show starting on Friday to present its HiPhi A, an electric hatchback that promises 0-60 mph acceleration in about two seconds and a top speed of almost 186 mph.

HiPhi is a high-performance EV brand from Chinese EV startup Human Horizons. It already offers the HiPhi X SUV and HiPhi Z hatchback, and the HiPhi A is set to join those models in early 2025 as a limited-edition performance flagship.

Based on the HiPhi Z, the “A” in HiPhi A refers to a technology partnership with Apollo, the company behind the Intensa Emozione and Project Evo hypercars. HiPhi has only said that the HiPhi A borrows “traditional hypercar elements” from Apollo.

HiPhi said it’s responsible for the car’s electric powertrain, which consists of a trio of electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear delivering a combined 1,287 hp. HiPhi also developed the car’s 800-volt electrical system and battery that’s claimed to discharge up to 1,500 kw at its peak. HiPhi hasn’t provided a range estimate but said the battery’s casing is fireproof and it has an underpanel that’s also bulletproof.

For the chassis, the HiPhi A employs adaptive dampers and rear-wheel steering, as well as a sophisticated torque-vectoring system that HiPhi said improves both handling and braking performance. The company also claims a near-ideal 50/50 weight distribution.

Despite the performance focus, HiPhi has retained the regular HiPhi Z’s premium features. Amenities include a 23-speaker Meridian audio system, nappa leather trim, and electronic driver-assist features relying on 34 sensors including lidar. The car also has a floating infotainment screen mounted to what the company refers to as an “eight-direction, infinitely adjustable, high-speed motion robotic arm.”

HiPhi will reveal more details on the HiPhi A in the coming months. The brand currently doesn’t operate in the U.S. but it recently expanded to Europe by opening showrooms in Germany and Norway.

