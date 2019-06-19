Family Hearing Center

Trusted Audiology Professionals Serving Families for over 50 years

Family Hearing Center continues to provide the most advanced diagnostic services and amplification technology to benefit hearing impaired patients and their families. With more than ninety years of combined experience, the licensed audiologists at Family Hearing Center are the most experienced audiology group in the area, currently providing services for hearing impaired individuals from birth to over 100 years of age.

Whether your hearing healthcare needs are a complete exam, a hearing aid clean and check, a new hearing aid evaluation, or anything in between, we promise to provide you with exceptional care as we enhance your hearing.

Services We Provide:

• Hearing tests and screenings for all ages

• Hearing aid repairs, fittings, adjustments, maintenance, and programming

• FM System fittings, repairs, adjustments, maintenance, and programming

• Musician’s and Industrial ear plugs

• Auditory Processing Evaluations

• Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) testing

• Tympanometry

• Otoacoustic Emissions

• Visual Reinforcement Audiometry

• Conditioned Play Audiometry

• Industrial Hearing Screenings

• Acoustic Reflex Testing

• Swim Plugs

• Hearing Health Care Education

• Aural Rehabilitation

• Other Hearing Accessories

Diagnostic Testing

A hearing test is completed in a sound-treated booth using earphones and an audiometer. The audiometer sends tones at different frequencies to each ear to check the softest sounds you can hear. Upon completion, we discuss the results and identify any areas of concern.

F.A.Q.

Why choose Family Hearing Center?

We are the most experienced audiology group in Northeast Pennsylvania. We are completely focused on our patients. We provide comprehensive evaluations of hearing loss. We evaluate your listening needs and your lifestyle. In order to stay on the cutting edge of our field we participate in the education of new professionals through the Bloomsburg University doctorate program and through Misericordia University. We also participate in education through our professional organizations at the state and national level.

With four licensed audiologists on staff, we generally can schedule a same- or next-day appointment. In order to achieve your best possible hearing, you should have a hearing evaluation by one of the audiologists at Family Hearing Center.

Where are you located?

We provide a full range of diagnostic evaluations and advanced amplification at our Kingston and Dallas offices. We also provide audiology services through affiliations at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Our audiologists provide services through the Luzerne Intermediate Unit in order to to help children with the evaluation and management of their hearing loss.

Can I prevent hearing loss?

Hearing loss due to loud noise is entirely preventable. Once it occurs, it is most often permanent. Loud noise from work, hobbies, or music can lead to hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing or noises in your ears). If you suspect you have been exposed to loud noise, have your hearing evaluated. You should also discuss the use of appropriate ear plugs to protect your hearing and prevent any further damage. Hearing loss due to age, genetics, etc. is not always preventable, but the earlier the treatment, the better the long-term outcome. If there is any concern of a hearing loss, please contact one of our audiologists for an evaluation.

Am I too young to get a hearing aid?

First, you are never too young to have your hearing evaluated. All newborn infants are screened for hearing loss and can be evaluated and fit with hearing aids if needed. Hearing loss can occur at any age and can have many different causes. However, as we age, it becomes more and more common to lose some hearing, and routine hearing screenings should be a part of annual routine check-ups.

Do I need two hearing aids?

If you have a hearing loss in both ears, you need two hearing aids. We use two ears to hear better when listening at a distance, when trying to hear and understand in a noisy place, and when attempting to tell what direction sounds are coming from. While one hearing aid is generally better than nothing, the benefits of using two ears working together are far superior. See one of our audiologists to evaluate your listening needs to find out if you could benefit from two hearing aids.

What is nerve deafness?

“Nerve deafness” generally refers to sensorineural hearing loss. This means the inner ear including the cochlea, hair cells, and/or auditory nerve are not working properly. The majority of all hearing loss is sensorineural in nature. While there is no cure for a sensorineural hearing loss, the best way to get help is to be evaluated and to be fit with appropriate amplification from a licensed audiologist.

What is the best hearing aid?

The answer is different for each person. There are many hearing aid manufacturers, technology levels, and styles that are designed for different hearing and lifestyle needs. In order to get the best hearing aid for you and your needs, have an examination by our licensed audiologists. At Family Hearing Center, our licensed audiologists will evaluate your listening needs. If amplification is deemed necessary, we will program hearing aids for you to listen to right in the office, and we will discuss the technology that will be the most helpful for you. After you are fit with the hearing aids, you will be seen throughout the next month to check your progress and make adjustments if needed so that you can get the most benefit from amplification.

Why choose an Audiologist?

Audiologists have the education and experience to provide evaluation and treatment of hearing and balance disorders. All audiologists have at least a master’s degree, and most audiologists now have a clinical Doctorate degree in Audiology. This degree requires a four year bachelor’s degree and four years of graduate work, including a year of clinical residency.