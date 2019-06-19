– Assisted Living

About Us

Helping seniors make the most of their lives.

For over 50 years, United Methodist Homes has helped our residents function at their highest levels of independence, while at the same time meeting their physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs. Three of our campuses offer a full continuum of care, from independent living through skilled nursing care, plus short-term rehabilitation services. With a current resident population of more than 1,100 individuals, United Methodist Homes employs more than 1,000 caring, committed staff.

Our Mission

United Methodist Homes’ communities provide a wide range of senior living services with exceptional care and compassion.

Our Vision

The vision of United Methodist Homes is to be the provider of choice in lifestyle options for seniors.

Our Values

We believe an effective model of health care delivery reflects these core values:

– Concern and understanding for the whole person

– A focus on education and wellness in pursuit of a full life

– Independence, dignity and a sense of control for all residents

– Caring and compassion in our staff

Let Us Know How We Can Help

If you need us, we’re here. Use this link to get in touch.

Senior Living And You

We’re Here To Help

We have more than 50 years of experience helping individuals and families navigate the difficulties that often arise when making the crucial decisions related to senior living. We understand what a challenging time this can be for families.



Be assured that once you and your family make your decision, things will feel better. There’ll be less worry about household maintenance and security and more opportunities to socialize and enjoy your life. Family can go back to being family, instead of an uneasy mix of chauffeurs, bankers, accountants, landscapers, and chefs. With help and care, you can all start looking forward the next chapter of your lives.

We Care

We Have What Your Need

United Methodist homes provides a complete range of services for residents at every point of the senior living experience. Our trained, skilled professionals comprise a top-flight interdisciplinary team dedicated to providing the people we care for with everything they need, including a variety of therapy and wellness options.

Levels Of Care

We provide a continuum of care. This means that whatever level of care you or your loved one may need now, we’ll be ready if and when those needs change. And we do it on four beautiful, convenient, and safe campuses.

– Independent Living

– Adult Care

– Personal Care

– Assisted Living

– Short-Term Rehabilitation

– Skilled Nursing

– Dementia Care

Ministering To The Soul

We take our residents’ spiritual needs as seriously as we do all other needs.

