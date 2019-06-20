Allied Services Is Hiring

Allied Services is a quality-driven, not-for-profit healthcare system that provides compassionate, cost-effective care to those in need. As one of the country’s most diverse providers of rehabilitative, vocational, home care and residential services, Allied Services’ 3,200 employees and volunteers strive to improve the quality of life for thousands of people from throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. You can be a part of the Allied Services family by applying for one of the following positions below: RNs, LPNs, and CNAs. Also learn about our CNA Training below.

RNs

We have exciting opportunities in a variety of care settings including inpatient rehab, transitional rehab, skilled nursing, hospice, home health, palliative care. Find a rewarding position at any of our Wilkes-Barre or Scranton locations and join our growing team. RNs at Allied Services enjoy being part of a growing health care system offering opportunities for professional development and experience in rehabilitation nursing, dementia care, respiratory care, hospice and home health. RNs also enjoy:

* Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000

* Student loan repayment of $20,000 over 4 years

* Competitive compensation including paid time off, health, 401k

LPNs

We have exciting opportunities in a variety of care settings including inpatient rehab, transitional rehab, skilled nursing, hospice, home health, palliative care. Find a rewarding position at any of our Wilkes-Barre or Scranton locations and join our growing team. LPNs at Allied Services enjoy being part of a growing health care system offering opportunities for professional development and experience in rehabilitation nursing, dementia care, respiratory care, hospice and home health. LPNs also enjoy:

* Sign-on bonuses up to $5000

* Student loan repayment of $10,000 over 4 years

* Competitive compensation including paid time off, health, 401k

* Mentorship for recent graduates

CNAs

Start your career in caring with Allied Services. CNAs at Allied Services’ Scranton and Wilkes-Barre campuses have limitless opportunities for educational and professional development, thanks to generous scholarships and opportunities to work and learn in a variety of care settings including inpatient rehab, transitional rehab, skilled nursing, hospice and home health. CNAs enjoy:

* Sign-on bonuses up to $3,000

* Competitive compensation including paid time off, health, 401k

Not certified? Allied Services offers free CNA Training! Start earning immediately under the earn while you learn program.

CNA Training

Take the first step in your nursing career by becoming a Certified Nurse Aide through Allied Services CNA Training Program. Held at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton, our 4 week “Earn While You Learn” program allows students to receive paid training with a guaranteed full-time position upon completion. CNA students also enjoy:

* Competitive compensation including paid time off, health, 401k