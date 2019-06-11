About Amazon Alexa

Alexa is a cloud-based voice service that can help you with tasks, entertainment, general information, and more.

Alexa does many things and is always learning. A few things that Alexa can do are:

Alexa can do even more when you Enable Alexa Skills. Alexa is available on some Amazon devices, like and some third-party products, like apps and watches.



Alexa’s Personality

Alexa reveals her personality by providing answers to questions about her tastes and opinions. Just like people’s opinions, Alexa’s opinions are subjective. Alexa has the same personality across all of your devices, with some differences between countries.

Your feedback helps us improve your experience with Alexa. If you have suggestions for improvement, or you’re unhappy with Alexa’s responses, you can submit feedback through the Alexa app. To learn how to submit feedback, go to Send Feedback About Alexa.

Set Up Your Echo (1st Generation)

To get started with Amazon Echo (1st Generation), place your device in a central location (at least eight inches from any walls and windows). You can place Amazon Echo (1st Generation) in a variety of locations, including your kitchen counter, your living room, your bedroom nightstand, and more.