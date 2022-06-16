Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, flood waters receded in the Wyoming Valley leaving behind extensive damage and a thick coating of mud.

In 1972, Tropical Storm Agnes was considered the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history, causing approximately $1 billion in damage in the Wyoming Valley and $3 billion nationwide.

Around 80,000 people in the Wyoming Valley were displaced in June of 1972.

Watch out for local landmarks in this latest video. You will also see footage from towns such as Pittston, Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre and Kingston as residents shoveled mud and cleared debris from their properties.

