Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, WDAU (now WYOU) reporter Derry Bird spoke with business owners along Market Street in Kingston as cleanup efforts began on the West Side of the Wyoming Valley.









Extensive damage can be seen at shopping centers on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville and along Market Street in Kingston.

News crews toured along the river with a military escort and saw the damage after crossing the Market Street Bridge into Kingston.

You’ll also see the damage left behind after the flood waters receded in several communities along Wyoming Avenue including Plymouth, Edwardsville, Kingston, Wyoming and Forty Fort.



Crews drive down East Main Street in Plymouth with a military escort as residents clear debris from their homes and businesses.

Keep an eye out for local landmarks like the Gateway Shopping Center, Forty Fort Cemetery, Midway Shopping Center and Wyoming Valley Airport.

