KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is continuing to show you digitally remastered video from 1972, featuring the images of tropical storm Agnes, 50 years later.

Tuesday night we show you the West Side of the Wyoming valley. This is a report by former ‘WDAU reporter Derry Bird.’

‘The cleanup continues today from the devasting weekend and flood. We came to Kingston where we talked to a number of people here, a number of small business owners who were hard hit everyone one of them is going to rebuild,” reported WDAU Reporter, Derry Bird.











“What kind of problems do you have as a police officer in Kingston today,” asked Bird.

“Right now trying to keep the sightseers out of town, trying to keep the cars off the Market street. We have about nine or ten bulldozers that are trying to bulldoze this street clean. We have about 45 trucks with the people going into Wilkes-Barre and they come over this way you know what I mean. We are having one hard problem because on a count of everyone is in one another’s road and if the people would just stay away from here a while we can get it cleaned up and it will be so much better for everybody,” explained Officer Leo Pinkowski of the Kingston Police.

