EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Valley has been known to be called “The Valley with a Heart”. In this installment of remastered 16mm film, you’ll see the charitable efforts after the Agnes Flood of ’72 as volunteers came from far and wide to help those in need.

Food, clothing, medical supplies, and shelters were set up across northeastern Pennsylvania. Some of the places you’ll see that were designated for the relief effort are Pocono Downs in Plains Township and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport.

